Tina Turner tribute act coming to Morecambe

Morecambe is to welcome a performance from one of the UK’s leading Tina Turner tribute acts.

Liverpool-born Justine Riddoch is one of the longest running tribute to the soul queen and has been treading the boards with her band since 2013.

The talents behind this show are not resting on their laurels.

Instead, they are already fine-tuning what is described as a unique celebration of Turner’s live concert career with a whole host of set changes and flamboyant costumes, pulsating new dance routines and the characteristic custom twists which make it a hit with an army of fans nationwide.

For the first time, the band has been asking its audiences what they would like to hear played, so songs like I Can’t Stand The Rain, Typical Male, Undercover Agent for the Blues, I Don’t Wanna Lose You, Help and Legs – all chosen by the fans – will be added to classic favourites like Nutbush City Limits and Simply The Best.

Justine said: “The support of our many fans across the country is humbling; they’re truly amazing and incredibly loyal.

“Every year, we make ourselves a promise to pull out all the stops, so that the show is the very best it can be and the audience goes home buzzing! “Building up a following takes time, and a lot of hard work, and we believe in looking after our fans. “What they want to hear is what’s important, which is why we’ve asked them this year.

“We had a fantastic response, and we’re hoping they’ll love what we’ve done.”

Tickets for the show at The Platform at 7.30pm on September 14, are available by tel: 01524 582803 or in person from the Morecambe Visitor Information Centre.