Time and Tide bell fundraising auction in Morecambe

Donations of artwork are needed for an art auction to raise money to bring a Tide and Time Bell to Morecambe.

Morecambe Artist Colony (MAC) which is organising the installation of this stunning sculpture by international artist Marcus Vergette still needs more funds to cover the costs.

MAC will be very grateful for any artist who could donate any painting or other artwork.

Details are on the MAC website: http://www.morecambeartistcolony.org/.

Morecambe Visitor Information Centre (VIC) is the collecting point for donations.

All artworks require a completed artist donation form to be attached which can be downloaded from morecambeartistcolony.org.

The art auction will be held at the Midland Hotel on October 11 at 7pm.

Details of the project from www.timeandtidebell.co.uk.