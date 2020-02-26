Tickets run low for Lancaster’s Highest Point as festival announces unique DJ collaboration

Tickets for Highest Point at Williamson Park in Lancaster are selling exceptionally well, and organisers have announced that there are fewer than 350 of them left for Saturday May 16.

The Saturday night will be headlined by British R&B singer-songwriter Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, with loads more acts yet to be revealed.

Ticket numbers may have dwindled even further or even sold out by the time you read this. The festival said that once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Highest Point has also announced that a unique DJ collaboration will perform on the Friday night of the festival, May 15.

DJs Dave Seaman, Darren Emerson and Danny Howells will take over The Memorial Stage for their first ever UK festival appearance as 3D DJs.

Emerson was one of the driving forces behind electronic music heavyweights Underworld, while Seaman and Howells were considered two of the best in the world during the 1990s and 2000s.

Highest Point Festival said: “Initially launched in 2017, 3D have taken their show-piece performance on tour around the globe to critical acclaim and will land in Lancaster in May.

“Their performance style is deeply rooted in spontaneity and sonic curiosity, as each artist brings his own distinct touch to the stage, delivering only the best in deep house, tech house, techno and everything in between in to one massive combined DJ performance more than just a regular B2B set.

“If you witnessed Sasha playing that stage in 2018 you know what to expect.”

Also playing on the Friday night are Rudimental and Wilkinson. More than 100 acts are still to be announced.

Tickets for the Friday night are still available priced at £40, plus £4 booking fee (£16.50 for kids aged 11-15, free under). Tickets for Saturday are £49 plus booking fee per adult. Tickets are available from Skiddle.com.

Last year the festival saw performances from Sister Sledge, The Zutons, Grandmaster Flash, Feeder, Alabama 3, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Cabbage and Anna Calvi.