Thumbs up for new holiday chalets at Carnforth dive centre and student housing in Lancaster

Capernwray Diving Centre near Carnforth.

Councillors meeting on Monday agreed that the application should be approved, and applicants Hack Enterprises Ltd will now build 19 chalets at the flooded former Jackdaw Quarry in Capernwray, which is home to Capernwray Diving Centre.

The site operates primarily as a diving and open water swimming centre, with a shop, café, changing facilities, office and holiday lodges.

The application is for siting 19 holiday chalets around the northern and north eastern site of the quarry, with 14 of the chalets situated on the cliff edge overlooking the water.

Wheatfield Street in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

An access track will run behind them, beyond which will be the other five chalets. All the chalets will be located at a higher level than the water and dive centre buildings.

The chalets will be a mix of two and three beds over one and two floors and made of timber cladding and natural slate roofs.

Meanwhile, members of the planning committee also approved plans for a warehouse in Lancaster city centre to be converted into student housing.

J Wedlake And Son have been granted permission to convert the property in Wheatfield Street into 16 one-bed studios, and also build a three-storey side extension, for eight one-bed studios.