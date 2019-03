Three people have been injured following a collision on the Bay Gateway.

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene near to the junction of Hadrian Road.

North West Ambulance Service said that two ambulances and a senior clinician are involved in treating the casualties at the scene following the collision at around 11.40am on Tuesday March 12.

Lancashire Police said a Fiat Punto, an Audi and a third vehicle were involved in the collision.