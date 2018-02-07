Thieves rip apart Morecambe Winter Gardens roof

Vandals have ripped apart the roof of a popular Morecambe theatre.

The Morecambe Winter Gardens has become the target of thieves who stole lead from its roof.

Builders working on the roof of the Winter Gardens in Morecambe after thieves stole lead from the gulley .

It’s the third time the Grade II* listed building has been hit by lead thieves, with the last theft occurring in May last year.

“If it rains and we don’t get it fixed in time, we will be flooded,” said Evelyn Archer, chairman of the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust.

Ms Archer said the missing lead was discovered after one of the volunteers noticed daylight peaking through the roof.

“They’ve ripped the lead right above the dressing rooms which we have just had refurbished with new carpets and decor,” she said.

The dressing rooms at the Morecambe Winter Gardens which sit directly underneath the hole in the roof caused by lead thieves.

“We work hard, we don’t want someone bringing all that down.”

Police have said the incident occurred sometime between February 3 and 6.

The incident involved the offenders climbing onto the roof via nearby scaffolding and then stealing flash leading. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting WB1801376.