These are the North West roadworks to look out for from November 26 to December 2

Highways England has released details of ongoing and new road improvements taking place during the coming week on the region's roads.

All road improvements listed below are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Here are the latest planned roadworks:

M6 Junction 27 - Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The work includes enhancing existing pavements to a shared footpath/cycleway, installation of new push button crossing facilities, improvements to lighting columns, installation of new signage, landscape improvements and surfacing. The scheme is due to finished early in the New Year. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27. A full weekend closure will also be required on the A5209 Crow Orchard Road eastbound, between the junction of B5250 Mossy Lea Road and South Whiteacre. This is required to carry out a full carriageway reconstruction.

M6 Junction 20 (Swineyard Lane) - Maintenance and repair work is taking place to the bridge which carries Swineyard Lane over the M6 at junction 20 near Sworton Heath, south of Lymm. Hard shoulder closures, narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place in both directions to ensure the maintenance scheme can be delivered safely. The scheme is now due to be finished early during the first week of December with full northbound and southbound overnight - 10pm to 5am - carriageway closures required to remove the traffic management on Friday 30 November and Saturday, Monday and Tuesday 1, 3 and 3 December. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place.

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway) - Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2019. The northbound carriageway will be closed on Friday and Saturday nights (10pm to 8am, 30 November and 1 December) between junction 17 and junction 18 for gantry installation.

M60 junctions 8 to 18 - Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished in the winter.

M56 Junctions 1 to 4 Sharston Link - Work is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers and improve drainage on the M56. Temporary narrow lanes have now been removed. This work will be completed in December. Resurfacing will be taking place in the New Year.

M56 Junctions 11 to 12 - Temporary narrow lanes used during this bridge maintenance project have now been removed. There will be a series of 11 overnight - 10pm to 5am - single carriageway closures (alternating between the westbound or eastbound) from Friday 30 November to fully resurface and both carriageways.

M57/M58 Switch Island - Construction work is taking place on a £3 million scheme to improve journeys and safety at Switch Island. All of the work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and the scheme is due to be completed by the end of winter 2018/19.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12 - Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2020.

M62 junction 20 to junction 21 - Work is underway – and should be finished in early December – to replace the safety barrier in both carriageway verges and the central reservation. All the work is taking place between 8pm and 5am nightly involving lane closures.

M67 Junction 1a - Work is underway – and should be finished by the end of the month – to improve the footbridge over the M67 between M60 Junction 24 and M67 Junction 1a and connecting Crown Point Shopping Centre and Denton Town Centre over the motorway. The improvement works will include installation of bespoke low level lighting along the footbridge and replacing the surface of the footbridge with an improved waterproof surface. The work requires nightly closures of the footbridge between 9pm and 5am (week nights only). Either the eastbound or the westbound M67 will also need to be closed overnight during the works with clearly-signed diversions in place. The closures will be reduced to lane closures where possible to minimise disruption to motorway users.

M67 junction 1a to junction 2 - Work is underway – and should be finished by the end of the month – to improve the footbridge connecting Thomas Close and Wood Street over the motorway. The improvements include installation of bespoke low level lighting along the footbridge, renewal of existing concrete bollards, installing new tactile paving and resurfacing the footbridge. The work requires nightly closures of the footbridge between 9pm and 5am (week nights only). Either the eastbound or the westbound M67 will also need to be closed overnight during the works with clearly-signed diversions in place. The closures will be reduced to lane closures where possible to minimise disruption to motorway users.

A66 Bassenthwaite Lake - The westbound section of the dual carriageway is closed for Forestry Commission works until the end of November. A contraflow system is in operation.

A66 Thornthwaite - A £390,000 project is taking place to add a dedicated right turn lane to the junction for Thornthwaite village to improve safety at the junction. Temporary traffic lights will be in place between 8.30am and 5pm each day, and the junction itself will be closed for the duration of the project. The scheme is due to be completed by Christmas.

A590 Ulverston - A utility company is carrying out work to install an electricity supply to new houses on Canal Street. Highways England has worked with the company to ensure that the majority of work will take place overnight, between 6.30pm and 6am, for three nights from Monday 26 November. Some daytime work will also be needed to complete the scheme on Thursday 29 November, which is due to be finished by 5pm. Temporary traffic lights will be in use while the work takes place.