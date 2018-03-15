Theatre and music at The Alhambra in Morecambe

Morecambe is going global for the next two months down at the Alhambra with a unique double bill of theatre and music festivals and events.

On March 21 the International Theatre Institute is formally launching with an evening of special events at the Alhambra to celebrate World Day of Theatre for Children and Young People and World Poetry Day.

Big Charlie poet will be performing at the Story festival at the Alhambra.

STORY FESTIVAL @ THE ALHAMBRA (March 24-25) is bursting with comedy, poetry, fairy tales and theatre shows, bringing the magical and the satirical together for the first time in the West End. All the shows are free and include This Is Not a Safe Space by Jackie Hagan: “poetic comedy/comedic poetry” from an underclass amputee featuring the voices of skint disabled people on the weirdness of being human, and a brand-new adventure-filled adaptation of the Jules Vernes classic Around the World in 80 Days.

The play is performed by DIY Theatre, Morecambe Fringes’ new theatre company, specially created to give local performers a platform to show what they can do. DIY’s artistic director is local theatre director Will Nelson. The play will also run across the week March 19-23 with special daytimes performances and workshops for local schools.

Other local performers include West End residents Big Charlie Poet with a souful look at parenthood, Please Call Me Dad, and Matt Panesh with Troll, a raucous fairy tale for our times about reality and fake news.

This is followed up with the World Theatre Day Gala at the Alhambra on March 27.

An evening of shows celebrates World Theatre Day, including stage readings of the first ever Morecambe 10 minute play competition and the announcement of the winners.

The evening also celebrates the International Theatre Institute’s 70th anniversary year.

Hawkeaster at the Alhambra (March 31-April 2) is three days of rock festival headlined and curated by legendary space rock band Hawkwind.

HawkEaster 2018 features a brilliant line-up including System 7, Membranes, Ginger Wildheart, Evil Blizzard, and many more bands.

Exhibitions over the weekend from Stacia Art, Eel Pie Island Museum and Hawkwind photos, artifacts and clothing throughout the years.

On Friday March 31, to commemorate 30 years since Bob Calvert passed, there will be a performance of his play The Stars That Play with Laughing Sam’s Dice.

Help save live music with the never-ending gig!

There’s music round the clock at our mega fundraiser for the Alhambra.

This is your chance to join in Morecambe’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest concert by multiple artists with local and national bands.

The current record is 437 hours held by Canada.

Morecambe’s record attempt takes place 24 hours a day from April 2-21 – the stage is open all day and all night for 500 bands.

Hawkwind will open and close the gig.

Morecambe Fringes’ mission is to make shows open to everyone with its four annual festivals and even more events.

There’s lots of ways to participate or support, so contact Matt or Nick at morecambefringe@gmail.com or call 07961154590.

Event details at thecarleton.co.uk.