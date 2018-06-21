The Real Thing at The Platform

Multi-million selling soul band The Real Thing are ready to give their much-loved disco hits a new lease of life with an extensive UK tour.

Featuring the group’s three original vocalists Eddie Amoo, Chris Amoo and Dave Smith, along with their new five piece band, the trio deliver a a funkyn ‘in your face’ show with a strong ‘retro flavour’ with the band’s classic songs mixed with contemporary grooves.

The Real Thing will be performing at The Platform in Morecambe on Friday, June 29 at 7.30pm.

Call the box office on 01524 582803.