The Glory of wrestling at The Dukes

The Dukes Round theatre has been transformed into a wrestling ring for the premiere of its latest play – Glory.

Set in the larger than life world of wrestling, Glory premieres at the Lancaster theatre from February 21-March 2.

As British wrestling experiences a resurgence across the UK, Glory will immerse audiences into the eccentric world of the sport where the characters grapple with issues of race, identity and what it means to be British today.

Set in a decrepit gym in the north of England, this state-of-the-nation play sees faded star Jim ‘Glorious’ Glory and amateur wrestlers Dan, Ben and Sami confronting their demons, life and each other as their lives collide - inside and outside their bouts in the wrestling ring.

Playwright Nick Ahad said: “I used to watch wrestling when I was a little boy. I still remember the excitement of seeing Giant Haystacks fight Big Daddy at Victoria Hall in Keighley in the 1980s but I thought British wrestling was a relic of the past. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

“Wrestling is alive, well - and as entertaining as ever. With larger than life characters and a perfect combination of sport, performance, blood and sweat, it is pure theatre.

“It is also the perfect arena to explore the Britain we all share today. I can’t think of a better place for drama to play out than the inside of a wrestling ring.”

Nick Ahad is a writer and journalist whose Chef Show played to packed audiences at The Dukes in 2017.

Glory is a co-production by The Dukes and Red Ladder Theatre Company in association with Tamasha, marking the first collaborative partnership between the three organisations.

The new play will be staged in The Round and is directed by Red Ladder’s artistic director Rod Dixon who directed The Damned United which toured to The Dukes in April.

Glory, which is recommended for anyone aged 14 plus, premieres at The Dukes before touring nationally to theatres and non-traditional theatre spaces until April 2019.

Tickets for The Dukes performances are priced £5-£16.60, concessions are available.

For more information and to book, ring the box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.