Renowned for an endless string of soulful yet socially aware hits ...Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Harvest for the World, What’s in a Word, Hooverville, Words, Father, The Bottle and many more The Christians enjoyed huge acclaim in the late 80s and early 90s both in the UK and Europe.

Still headed by enigmatic lead singer Garry Christian, The Christians are embarking on a huge UK tour playing their well-known back catalogue and one or two favourites selected from newer albums.

Amy-Jo Clough from Lancaster, who has supported Top Loader, Scouting for Girls and performed alongside The Vamps and Little Mix, will be supporting The Christians.

The Christians come to Lancaster Grand on February 15.

Tickets from 01524 64695.