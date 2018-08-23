The Christians plus support act Amy-Jo Clough will be appearing at Lancaster Grand Theatre in September.

Renowned for an endless string of soulful yet socially aware hits ...Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Harvest for the World, What’s in a Word, Hooverville, Words, Father, The Bottle and many more The Christians enjoyed huge acclaim in the late 80s and early 90s both in the UK and Europe.The band’s name came from the surname of the three brothers that were originally in the line-up (Garry, Russell and Roger Christian) and was also, coincidentally, their songwriter/guitarist/keyboards player Henry Priestman’s middle name.

Still headed by enigmatic lead singer Garry Christian (described by the Daily Mirror’s as having ‘one of the finest voices in pop) he has only gained in vocal stature over the years. Currently embarking on a huge UK Tour The Christians are playing their well-known back catalogue and one or two favourites selected from newer albums.Catch them on tour and find out why Chris Evans said ‘it was the best gig I’ve ever been to’ Support act Amy – Jo Clough from Lancaster has supported Top Loader, Scouting for Girls and performed alongside The Vamps and Little Mix, she is really looking forward to supporting The Christians. Visit www.thechristianslive.com for more about the band.

The Christians are coming to Lancaster Grand on Saturday September 22, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced £22/£21 conc age 12plus.

Call the box office on 01524 64695 or visit www.lancastergrand.co.uk .