The best days of our lives

This week we begin a new feature for readers to share their old school photographs.

We start the ball rolling with a photo from Phill Patterson, who sent us a photo taken at Lancaster Cathedral Catholic School’s Holy Communion in 1969.

Bowerham School, 1951.

Thanks also to Keene lochrie for sharing the picture.

We also feature a picture from Marcia Townsend, who shared her photo from Bowerham School in 1951.

Marcia is pictured on the right of the second row wearing a large hair ribbon.

If you have an old school picture you’d like us to feature in the Lancaster Guardian and online, please email it to us at guardian@jpress.co.uk, along with all the details about the photo that you have.