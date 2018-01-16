The Be Inspired Business Awards 2018 are open for applications

The Be Inspired Business Awards are known as ‘the one they all want to win’ . Today entries opened for the major Lancashire event, run by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

The leading business awards in Lancashire are open for applications for another year.

Simon Rigby at the BIBAs awards with his statuette

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has 18 prizes up for grabs and is accepting entries from today.

Its judging panel, made up of leading members of the business community, will carry out two rounds of interviews including the BIBAs unique second round of judging when panels visit the finalists.

Francis Egan, CEO of Cuadrilla Resources which is sponsoring the Business of the Year category for the second year running, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring the Business of the Year category again as, like other local businesses, we passionately believe in the role as business has to play in the wider community as well as creating local jobs and revenue for the region.

“Each year that Cuadrilla has been involved with the BIBAs, I have consistently heard stories not only of the inspirational achievements of businesses applying for the awards, but the benefits they also have gained from their applications.

The BIBAs are known as the one they all want to win for all Lancashire businesses and to have a BIBA trophy on display in your business is true endorsement of your achievements.

“The BIBAs are known as the one they all want to win for all Lancashire businesses and to have a BIBA trophy on display in your business is true endorsement of your achievements.”

The awards’ organisers, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, has confirmed it will again be holding a boot camp workshop to help prepare applicants to entering the BIBAs.

The free event will be held at the Chamber’s offices on Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool on Thursday, February 22.

It will offer advice on completing application forms and preparing for the awards’ interview stages.

the BIBAs business awards at the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool. The team from Fairbanks, with L-R: Adam Lowe, Pippa Barlow, Jessica Klassen, Rebecca Orford and David McHale. PIC BY ROB LOCK 16-9-2017

In 2017, the winners of the Business of the Year category, Burnley-based refrigerated vehicle specialist, CoolKit, also collected the Manufacturer of the Year award.

Preston-based Sunshine Events also won two categories, Employer of the Year and Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.

Entrepeneur and Preston Guild Hall owner Simon Rigby was given the Lancastrian of the Year honour.

For full details of the awards which are up for grabs at the BIBAs 2018, visit its official website at www.thebibas.co.uk.

KEY 2018 DATES:

Deadline for applications is Friday April 6.

Thursday February 22 – BIBAs Bootcamp .

Thursday April 12 – Judgess Training followed by Chairperson’s Training

May 14 to 24 – Interviews.

June 18 to July 11 – The BIBAs on Tour.

CATEGORIES:

Exporter of the Year ; Manufacturer; Small Business ; Service Business; Micro Business ; New Business; Employer; Family Business; Leisure & Tourism Business; Creative Agency.

Engineering Business; Professional Service Business; Construction Business; Third Sector Business; Business Person; Transport & Distribution Business; Medium Business; Business.

Most Inspiring Young Person (by nomination only)

Lancastrian of the Year (by nomination only).

See the Post every Tuesday for the latest news.