Tennis: Pat picks up another award

The successful junior organiser at Lancaster Tennis Club, Pat Clelland, has picked up another award.

At the Tennis Lancashire AGM on Sunday, December 3 she was awarded the 2017 Tennis Lancashire Volunteer of the Year award.

Pat has made an amazing contribution to the development of junior tennis at the club, with fantastic league performances in the U14 and U17 Fylde Junior Leagues over the last four years and the entry of an U18 team in the prestigious regional Aegon League being particular highlights. Pat is noted as always being welcoming, supportive and interested in each individual junior.

She is much liked by all the parents and is an invaluable support to the Club’s Level 4 coach, Eden Parkinson of Edentennis.

Pat’s hard work on the junior programme also contributed to the Community Club of the Year award and runner-up - Highly Commended - for the Lancashire Sport Club of the Year 2017 which was recently awarded to the club.

Elsewhere, there are still some spaces left on the indoor junior tennis coaching programme organised by Lancaster Tennis Club at Lancaster and Morecambe College Sports Hall.

The coaching starts in the week beginning January 8.It lasts for 5 weeks till February 5.

The fee is £30 for junior members and £33 for non-members.

Contact Pat on 01524 311737 or email patriciaclelland@gmail.com for more information.