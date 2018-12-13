Temporary planning permission granted for Halton gypsy site

Temporary planning permission has been granted for a gypsy/traveller site in Halton near Lancaster.

Councillors approved plans from Mr and Mrs F Varey to change the use of agricultural land off Foundry Lane to a gypsy/traveller site including two static caravans and three touring caravans, two utility blocks, the demolition of an existing stable and erection of a replacement stable building.

The plans also include the installation of a septic tank, regrading of land levels, and retention of hardstanding and 2.1m boundary fence.

But the plans have only been granted for a temporary period of three years.

Ten councillors voted in favour of the proposition and one against, with four abstentions.