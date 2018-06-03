Team grows at Lancaster IT solutions business

Black Bear IT Solutions has recently appointed Laura Dixon as its new Client Relationship Manager.

The expansion of the well-known Lancaster company’s team demonstrates their strong commitment to customer care and support for local businesses.

“I’m delighted to return to Black Bear in this new role,” explained Laura Dixon. “We understand that our customers are our best asset. We aim, not just to provide a service or a product, but to build long-term relationships with the organisations we work with.

“Our customer retention records already speak volumes but the role of Client Relationship Manager will allow me to proactively reach our clients from the commercial, voluntary, education and many other sectors to ensure that we are supporting their long-term plans and needs.”

Black Bear MD Richard Alford said: “Laura has been warmly welcomed by our clients, old and new. We feel it is vital that we support the local business community and local economy by, not just meeting ad hoc needs, but by really getting under the skin of organisations to help them grow and prosper.”