Team get on their bikes for Lancaster neuro centre

When she was struck down with a brain abscess 11 years ago Dotty believed a long-held ambition of a coast to coast cycling adventure would never be fulfilled.

Her diagnosis was followed by seven hours of brain surgery, months of rehab and an uncertain future.

As a result she believed her dream to cycle the Way of the Roses coast to coast cycle route would stay just that.

Dotty never imagined that she would celebrate turning 60 by embarking on this 170-mile adventure, between Morecambe and Bridlington, with her pals.

Now, Team Dotty is committed to raising funds for Neuro DropIn, Lancaster.

She said: “When I was diagnosed, I was advised to seek support but there wasn’t much around then but since 2013 there is Neuro DropIn.”

Dotty said she was thrilled to be raising money for a local charity close to her heart, offering support to people with neurological cnditions.

They have a unique back-up team in the form of Barry who was himself diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2010, and his wife, who are delighted to be very much part of the crew as they carry luggage and spare bike parts in the back of their wheelchair adapted mini bus.

“If the Neuro DropIn had been around in my early stages I would have gone… it’s like a sanctuary,” said Dotty.

*If you would like to sponsor Dotty’s team you can do so at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/teamdotty