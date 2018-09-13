Tales of Poe at Lancaster castle

Lancaster Castle is the setting for an eerie evening performance this month.

A Pandemonium of Poe is being performed on Wednesday September 19, at 7.30pm. It is directed by Jonathan Goodwin and Gary Archer.

The production is based on the stories of Edgar Allan Poe. Poe is best known for his poetry and short stories, particularly his tales of mystery and the macabre.

Edgar is also an editor and a literary critic, and the performance promises an evening of unsettling atmosphere. Tickets cost £6 for adults and £5 for concessions and children.

To book a ticket, to find out about opening times or for more information phone 01524 64998 or call in at the castle shop between 9.30am to 4.30pm.