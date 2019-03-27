Table Tennis: Ripley girls crowned Englsih Schools’ champions

Ripley St Thomas Under-13s Girls teams have become English schools’ champions after competing in the National Schools finals at Hinckley.

The team was made up of Jessica Felton, Anna Walsh, Olivia Walling and Isabelle Stanton.

In their first game they played Ashlyns School from Berkhamsted and they all managed to battle through first match nerves to beat a strong team 6-2.

In the next match the girls played The Market Bosworth School from Leicestershire and cruised to an 8-0 win.

In the last match they faced The Thomas Aveling School from Rochester Kent, who had previously won their two matches 5-3 and 7-1.

After going one down in a nervy final Ripley got into their stride and played some amazing table tennis to win 6-2 and take the title of England champions, to the delight of the table tennis mums on the tour.