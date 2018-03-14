Table Tennis: nnihilators comfortably see off St Luke’s B

There was only one game in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League Premier Division last week, as Garstang Annihilators beat St Luke’s B 27-4.

Matthew Westworth and Mike Armishaw both took the man of the match award by claiming nine points each with Kelly Southward collecting six.

For St Luke’s, Tony March was the only point scorer for the away side, collecting four points in a result that puts St Luke’s B firmly into relegation territory.

Highlights from the Championship Division included Trimpell Dragons welcoming St Luke’s E with Derek Metcalf Mike White and Geeza Bilton taking seven points each with Dragons winning 24-11. Man of the match was the impressive Tony Luxon, collecting nine points for the St Luke’s E side.

St Luke’s D welcomed league leaders University Vipers with players Sam Cheung, Oishik Kar and Adam Elahi all taking nine points each, University winning 27-6.

3-1-5 Table Tennis welcomed Garstang Bandits but the home side were no match for the visitors, with 3-1-5 losing 15-23.

Man of the Match was Owen Pye with nine points followed by Adam Cooper on six and Mike Cooper on five.

*The North West Regional Table Tennis Training Centre in Garstang has been awarded Table Tennis England Performance Club status, making it one of the top table tennis training centres in the country.

The centre, based at Garstang Community Academy School becomes only the fourth performance club since the programme was launched.