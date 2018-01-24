Table Tennis: Garstang too good for City

The second half of the season got underway last week in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League, with Garstang Annihilators welcoming Trimpell City.

Annihilators got off to flying start with Matthew Westworth, Tom Clark and Mike Armishaw showing no signs of a festive layoff by winning nine points each.

For City, Adam Ordonez and Dave Smith both managed two points with Danny Welbourne taking a single point.

Garstang cantered past the finish line with a 3-0 doubles win to take the match 30-5.

In almost similar fashion Trimpell Bulldogs welcomed St Luke’s C with Phil Goymer and Ray Carr taking nine points each.

Aiden Branch managed eight points, losing out narrowly to in-form St Luke’s C player Mike Gregory.

The 3-1 win in the doubles meant Bulldogs took the match 29-5.

The only other Premier Division match of the week saw St Luke’s B welcome University B.

The second place University B side were in good form, winning 14-25,

Dale Brookes took six points, Elvis Yik Hin Yu took seven and man of the match Matthew George won all nine.

Best of the St Luke’s B home side was Tony March, taking a commendable five points with Matthew Price four and Martin Wakelin three.

The Lancaster and Morecambe Vets team were in action this week as well against Blackpool.

Paul Stebbing was man of the match with three, Phil Goymer two points and Dave Gott with one. Goymer and Stebbing won the doubles to win the match 7-3.