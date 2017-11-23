Table Tennis: Garstang too good for bottom of league St Luke’s C

In the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League sees Garstang Anihilators welcomed bottom of the table St Luke’s C, with the game following the form book, Garstang Anihilators winning 27-7.

Anihilators’ Matthew Westworth and Tom Clark took the man of the match award with nine points each, while Dennis Hooley was St Luke’s C’s best player, taking five points.

In a clash of title contenders, University A brought out the big guns of Daniel Clarke, Xia Collins and last season’s singles champion Nicole Finn, as they welcomed incumbents Trimpell Raptors.

Clarke continued his winning ways by steamrolling past Raptor’s Dave Gott and Martin Shaw in straight sets before succumbing to Paul Stebbing, who produced a master class to shock Clarke.

Current singles champion Finn did not live up to last season’s billing, losing all three matches and the doubles despite being paired with man of the match Xia Collins, who only dropped one game all night.

The match ended 5-5 in sets with Uni A winning 21-16 on points, blowing the race for the title wide open. In the closest encounter of the week Trimpell City welcomed University B.

In what proved to be a stern challenge from City the University B side found themselves 17-19 ahead with Matthew George taking all nine games.

With the doubles remaining City wheeled out Smith and Ordonez, with Ordonez winning in three straight games for City to steal the match, his team winning 20-19 and registering City’s first win of the season.

St Luke’s B welcomed Trimpell Bulldogs with an understrength Bulldogs side eventually winning 18-21.

A number of the pairings went to five ends with the most notable being Paul Hines winning 14-12 in the fifth against in-form Ray Carr to deny Carr the clean sweep.

The match left both Carr and Hines sharing the man of the match award.

Bulldogs players Adam Ordonez and Aiden Branch were close behind with seven and six respectively.