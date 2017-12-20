Table Tennis: Garstang get better of University A

Garstang Annihilators got the better of University A last week in the latest round of fixtures in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League, beating them 22-10.

Annihilators regular Tom Clark, had the best of the outing in this potentially tricky encounter, taking nine points with Mike Armishaw in support taking three points.

For University A, Wilson Lai took six points and David Tepsaskul took four.

Lancaster University B suffered a 29-8 defeat at the hands of the Trimpell Raptors with Paul Stebbing and Toby Ellis both taking nine points, while Dave Gott took eight.

University B’s Elvis Yik Hin Yu was impressive, taking a creditable five points against a strong Raptors side.

In what should have been a close match, Trimpell City went down to a third consecutive defeat against arguably St Luke’s B’s strongest side.

Dennis Hooley once again took nine points and came back from two ends down to win in five against Dave Smith in this eagerly anticipated match-up.

A good performance from Martin Wakelin, taking eight points, saw him win comfortably in three against Adam Ordonez.

For City, Dave Smith ended the night as their best player, taking seven points with Ordonez collecting five.

St Luke’s A narrowly beat Trimpell Bulldogs 20-19 in a victory that takes the B team above Bulldogs in the table by one point, the doubles proving to be the deciding factor between these two teams.

With the match all square at 17 each, John Howarth and Chris Knowles took on Phil Goymer and Ray Carr, the game being won 11-8 in the fifth to give the home side the narrowest of victories.

Despite the team losing, Bulldogs’ Phil Goymer was man of the match, collecting nine points with Ray Carr taking six. Chris Knowles and Tony March for St Luke’s were both good value on the night taking seven points each.

In the Championship, University Pythons beat Morecambe B 30-7, St Luke’s D beat their E team 19-16 in a closely fought derby, Morecambe A won 23-15 away at 3-1-5 Table Tennis and Trimpell Dragons lost 22-13 at home to Garstang Bandits.