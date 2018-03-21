Table Tennis: Brilliant Bethany shines with silver medal

Bethany Ellis achieved a second place silver medal at the prestigious Table Tennis England’s 2018 Under-12s National Cup recently, where the top girls and boys in England competed over two days.

Bethany came second out of the top 10 girls despite being the youngest competitor.

Toby Ellis achieved winner of Boys’ Under-13s Inter-Regional Qualifier competition and retained his title at Halton on Saturday and runner-up in the Blackpool 2 Star Cadets Tournament.

*Greatwood Primary School finished third at the Butterfly National Schools Championships on Saturday, March 10, at Hinckley, Leicestershire.

The team of team of Adam Fletcher, Jack Edwards, Joseph Dennison and Oliver Wood narrowly lost two of their three games in the primary school competition.

In the girls’ Under-16s competition, the LGGS team of Aakanksha Tripathi, Eve Clement, Genevieve Holchanks and Isobel Jones finished fourth in the country while the under 19 team of Alice Dillon and Megan Dillon finished second in their age group.

Eight of the 10 youngsters started their table tennis at Greatwood Primary School.