Table Tennis: B team comes out on top as University sides go head-to-head

The top two University sides went head-to-head last week in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League, and it was the B team who came out on top, winning 22-16.

The B team of Eden Cheng, Elvis Yik Hin Yu and man of the match Matthew George were just too much for the A team, who fielded their strongest side.

There was also a St Luke’s derby as their B team beat their C team convincingly, 30-3.

Paul Hines, Matthew Price and former C team player Dennis Hooley all took the maximum nine points each.

In the third derby of the week Trimpell Raptors beat their rivals Trimpell Bulldogs 27-9.

Man of the match was Paul Stebbing, taking nine points with Toby Ellis taking seven.

The match saw the re-emergence of Dave Gott, who took eight points and narrowly lost out in five ends to Phil Goymer in the pairing of the night.

Meanwhile, Garstang Anihilators won 22-14 away at St Luke’s A thanks to Matthew Westworth and Tom Clark, who both took the man of the match award with nine points to keep Garstang in the hunt for the title.