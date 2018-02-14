Table Tennis: Annihilators keep up pressure at top

Title challengers Garstang Annihilators kept the pressure up on Premier Division leaders Trimpell Raptors with a 30-8 win over St Luke’s C in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League.

The match went as expected with Matthew Westworth, Tom Clark and Mike Armishaw collecting nine points each for the Annihilators, while Dave Hewitt collected five points and was the main resistance for the struggling St Luke’s C side.

The win moves Annihilators into second place at a critical part of the season.

Meanwhile, leaders Trimpell Raptors welcomed University A and saw off their Lancaster opponents 23-15.

Paul Stebbing emerged unscathed, taking all nine points and the man of the match award for Raptors, with Toby Ellis close behind taking eight.

For University, Daniel Clark put in their best performance, narrowly losing in five ends to Paul Stebbing and collecting eight points.

Trimpell Bulldogs welcomed St Luke’s B in an encounter that saw a number of games decided in five ends.

Phil Goymer got Bulldogs off to a poor start, losing to Martin Wakelin and Paul Hines continued by winning in four against Danny Welborne and then Tony March in five over Aiden Branch.

Bulldogs were unable to match last season’s form and failed to gain momentum, ending the night with a 26-16 loss.

Man of the Match was Paul Hines with nine points, closely followed by Martin Wakelin with eight and Tony March with six.

For Bulldogs, Phil Goymer put in a lethargic performance, coming away with seven and Aiden Branch collecting five.

The University B side welcomed Trimpell City in what was a fairly close encounter between teams second from and second from bottom.

The match was eventually won by the University B side, 21-17.

Man of the match was shared between Elvis Yik Hin Yu and Ben O’Flynn with nine points each.

For City, Graeme Moorby had six points with Dave Smith and Adam Ordonez taking five points each on the night.