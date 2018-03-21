Symphony orchestra close Lancaster Arts classical concert season

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) Symphony Orchestra and Sinfonietta close Lancaster Arts' classical concert season in style with their Debussy 100th anniversary concert.
100 years after his death, Lancaster audiences are invited to share in the spectacular works by Debussy as never heard before – in transcription. Normally, transcriptions are second-best for classical purists, but Debussy had such a profound influence on composition over the last 100 years, that it makes sense to hear this influence in a fresh new way through the eyes of those he has inspired at RNCM.

The sensual textures and evocative colours are vivid reimagining’s of well-loved works gathered from across his output, highlighting the composer’s irrepressible capacity for innovation and originality.

The RCNM is a leading international conservatoire located in the heart of Manchester, with a reputation for attracting talented students, teachers, conductors and composers from all over the world.

Tickets for this concert can be obtained by either calling 01524 594151, weekdays between 12-5pm, or by visiting www.lancasterarts.org.