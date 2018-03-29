Swimming success for pupils at annual Lancashire School Games

Schools across Lancaster and Heysham swam their way to success at this year’s SPAR Lancashire School Games Disability Swimming Gala.

Children from The Loyne Specialist School and Morecambe Road School represented the districts as they joined together at Salt Ayre to compete at county level.

Team Lancaster and Heysham shot to success at the event, racking up an impressive 16 medals including eight gold, three silver and five bronze. This success was helped by Nathan Smith and Jack Winn from The Loyne Specialist School, who brought home gold in the key stage four boys 25m back stroke and front crawl races respectively, while the school’s Dylan Butterworth secured bronze in the length race without armbands.

The success did not stop there, with pupils from Morecambe Road School racing to glory in 11 competitions, including gold in key stage four boys 25m and 50m front crawl, relay and freestyle races.

St Mary’s Catholic Primay School from Heysham kick-started the swimming gala by performing a street dance routine.

Throughout the day, children also had the opportunity to participate in wheelchair basketball and handball taster sessions with Andy Whitaker, from the Football Association and Mark Stephenson from Lancashire Sport Partnership.