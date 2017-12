A swan had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck in ice.

Fire crews from Lancaster and Garstang were called to Nateby Crossing Lane in Nateby, near Garstang, just before 5pm on Tuesday.

The swan had got its legs stuck in the marina at Nateby after the canal had frozen.

Firefighters used a sledge and swift water rescue equipment to release the swan, which was later assessed by the RSCPA.