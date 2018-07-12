Summer Holidays Childcare Challenge: Holiday clubs in Lancashire 2018

As part of the Post’s families Summer Holidays Childcare Challenge, we have compiled a list of holiday clubs and activities available for children.

Read more: /free-family-events-in-lancashire-2018-summer-holidays-childcare-challenge-1-9272597 and https://www.lep.co.uk/news/free-things-to-do-in-lancashire-summer-holidays-childcare-challenge-1-9272636 and /10-cheap-family-hacks-for-fun-in-the-sun-1-9247826

Chorley



Chorley Inspire Youth Club

The Youth Zone, Chorley

July 23 to August 31

8am until 4pm £12 per day

To book visit www.inspireyouthzone.org/holiday-club

Buckshaw Hub

Throughout the summer holidays, 7.45am until 5.45pm

£26 per day

Discounts available: 10% off a full week booked

Eldest sibling receive a 10% discount

Call 01772 452244 or email lea@thehub-buckshaw.co.uk

Cheeky Holiday Club

Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods

July 23 to September 3

8am until 6pm £27

8am until 1pm or 1pm until 6pm £17

Full week £120

Leyland

First Kick Playscheme

Wellfield High School, Yewlands Drive, Leyland, and St Michael’s High School, Astley Road, Chorley, 8am until 5pm.

July 24 to August 31 £50. Two weeks are only four days at £40.

One day £15.Local churches

Discounts for siblings.

To book call 07514316534 or 01772 428086

St Andrew’s Kids Club

Woodlea Junior School, Leyland

Throughout the holidays, 8.45am until 6pm.

£17 a day - for ages four to 12.

Places limited. To book call 07710083186

South Ribble Borough Council Sports Development Active Camps

Northbrook Primary School, Leyland

August 6 to 10

Multi-sports, football, netball, tennis, archery, cricket, crafts and dance.

Drop-off between 8.45am and 9.15am and pick up between 3.45pm and 4pm.

A full week is £65, a full day £15 and a half-day £10.

Call 01772 625625.

Leyland Playscheme

Old BTR cricket field at the junction of Stanifield Lane and Centurion Way, Leyland

July 30 to August 3, 9.30am until 3.30pm. Can stay up to 5.30pm.

Book via www.playscheme.org £70 and £75 for under 12’s and over 12s respectively for the whole week’s childcare including all trips and free bus service.

Preston

Apoth-a-kids

Dice and Donuts, Butler Street, Preston and 75 Church Street, Lancaster

July 23 to August 31, noon until 2pm. Free lunch.

Includes board gaming, card games, including Pokemon, video gaming and a Dr Who day.

Dice and Donuts is asking if anyone has an extra fridge to donate for the summer holidays to store food.

To book call Dice and Donuts on 01772 824969 or 75 Church Street on 01254 542670.



Fundaplay

Preston’s College Sports Centre - all summer, 8.30am until 5pm.

St Oswalds Primary School, Coppull

August 6 to 17, 8.30am until 5pm

Weekly deal: 8.30am until 5pm £70 or £60 until 4pm

Daily: £25 8.30am until 5pm or £22 until 4pm.

www.fundaplay.co.uk/p/holidaycamps-childcare

School’s Out Lea

Lea Community Primary School

July 23 to September 3, 7.30am until 6pm

7.30am until 1pm or 1pm untl 6pm £16

Full day £23

Week £105

Sibling discount three for two.

For more information call 07866 810738

Cool Kidz at Brockholes Jigsaw Nursery, Brant Road Preston

July 23 until August 16

Full day: 8.30am until 5.30pm £25

Morning session: 8.30am until 1pm £15

Afternoon session: 1pm until 6pm £15

To book call 01772 491787

Preston Grasshoppers rugby camps

Juniors: 12 upwards August 28, 29 and 30, 10am until 4pm. £25 per day or £60 for three days.

Children aged six to 12 August 20, 21, 22 9am until 4pm £20 per day or £50 for three days.

To book call 01772 863546 or visit www.pgrfc.co.uk

Discovery Vine Childcare

Longsands Community Primary School and Cottam Primary School

Monday July 23 to Friday 31st August from 7.45am to 5.45pm.

The cost for children aged three years and above is £26 per day, £13 for half a day (7.45 to 12.45/ 12.45 to 5.45pm). If children attend for a full week the cost is £22 per day.

Visit www.discoveryvine.co.uk.

Preston North End Kicks

Callon all weather pitches

Grange Primary School

Hartington Road, Preston

Preston Westview Leisure Centre

Ribbleton Park

Smiths Rec

Every Friday or Saturday

For 12 - 19 year olds

Play football in a safe and secure environment

For more information, call 01772 693309 or email community@pne.com.

AFC Fylde Multi Sports

7 to 14 years

Moor Nook Use Community Centre

Every Wednesday, 2pm until 4pm.

Free - For more information contact 01772 539460



Preston youth groups:

Ashton Centre, Tulketh Crescent, holds a Youth Group for those ages 8-11 year’s running every Thursday, 4pm until 5.30pm.

For more information contact 01772 531948

Moor Nook’s Community Centre, Burholme Road, hosts sessions for pupils of high school age every Thursday, 7pm until 9pm.

For more information contact 01772 539460

SEND Youth Group for 13 to 25 year olds at Ashton Centre, every Friday, 6pm until 9pm.

Feel Good Friday

Every Friday, 10am until 4pm

Sion Park Community Hub, Preston.

Contact Lisa Macdonald 01772 268037 or email lisa.macdonald@communitygateway.co.uk





Kings Camps - Preston and Kirkham

Highfield Priory High School, Preston

July 23 to August 3

Full week: £142 multi activity 9.30am until 4pm; £133 rookie academy 9.30am until 4pm.

Day: £39 8.15am until 5.45pm.

Kirkham Grammar School

Weeks: August 6 to 10 and August 13 to 17 8.15am until 5.45pm

Day: £39

Full week: £165

To book call 0114 263 2160



Mad Science Holiday Camps - Preston, Lytham and Lancaster

Preston Grasshoppers

July 30 to August 3, 9.30am until 3.30pm.

Fylde Rugby Club, Lytham

July 30 to August 3 and August 13 to 17

Lancaster Chaplaincy

Weeks: July 23- 27 and August 13- 17 and 20- 24 August

One day: £29.75 with early bird discount. Full price £35

Full week (5 days): £127.50 with early bird discount. Full price £150

To book call 01772 628844



Penwortham



The Nest

Whitefield Primary School

Six weeks Monday to Friday 8am until 5pm.

£22 for a full day.

To book email thenesthc@gmail.com



Getmessy Holiday Club

Middleforth Scout hut at Middleforth Primary School in Penwortham

Five weeks from July 30 - Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ( unless a bank holiday then Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

£17 a day 8.30am until 4.30pm

Extra £2.50 for early 7.30am until 8.30am

Extra £2.50 for lates 4.30pm until 5pm.30pm

Or book both on the same day for £4.

Text 07903522979 to book

Schools Out at St Teresa’s

St Teresa’s Primary School, Penwortham

July 30 to September, 7.30am until 6pm

7.30am until 1pm or 1pm untl 6pm £16

Full day £23

Week £105

Sibling discount three for two.

For information email info@schoolsoutcc.co.uk or call 07548 239349

Longridge

Wild Ones

Longridge Cricket Club

Weeks: July 30 to August 3 and August 13 to 17

Breakfast club: 8am until 9am £4

Main: 9am to 4pm £30

Late: 4pm until 5.30pm £6

The Limes Holiday Club

The Limes Nursery Berry Lane, Longridge.

8am until 5.30pm - £25 a day or £15 for half a day.

To book email info@littlepeople-longridge.co.uk



Garstang

School for Stage (stage school)

Garstang Community Academy August 6 to 10, 9am until 5pm

Lytham St Annes, AKS Independent School August 13 to 17, 9am until 5pm

Standish, Location TBC, August 20 to 24, 9am until 5pm.

£150 per location

Garstang Tennis Club

Lancaster Road, Garstang

July 31, August 2, 7, 9, 16, 21, 23

£10 - 9-11am 4-8 years

£20 - 11.30-15.30am 9-16 years

Discounts for siblings.

To book call Michael Cartmell on 07523866116 or cartmelltennis@gmail.com

Kirkham

Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy

Kirkham Grammar School

July 30 to August 3

9.30am until 4.30pm

One day: £44

Three days: £125

Full week: £120

“Extra-time club” (8.30am-5.30pm): £6 extra per day

To book call 01785 711 572

Blackpool

Hambleton Tennis Club

Church Lane, Blackpool

July 30, August 1, 3, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24

£15 or £20 for two. Full day 9-3pm.

Ages 4-16 year olds.

To book call Michael Cartmell on 07523866116 or cartmelltennis@gmail.com



Premier Sport Multi-Sport and Football Holiday Camps

Blackpool Sports Centre West Park Drive

Week days during school holidays between 8.30am until 5.30pm.

From £12 a day.

To book call 01253 478474

The Saints

St John’s School, Church Street, Blackpool

Over the next four weeks from 8.30am to 5.30pm at £20 or £15 half a day (8.30am to 1pm/1pm to 5.30pm).

Call Jodie on 07960363386.

We are Adventurers

Fylde District Scout Headquarters, St Annes

August 6 to 31

£30 per day (including snacks and lunch).

To book call 0161 877 0759



Lancaster

Lancaster and Morecambe College Holiday Sports Camp

Sports Centre, Lancaster

July 23 to August 31 (except bank holiday)

Breakfast club: 8am until 10am

Activities: 10am until 3pm

Late stay: 3pm until 4pm:

Activities: £10 per day

Breakfast and late stay: £2.50 each

Second child goes half-price for activities

To book call 01524 521411



Local churches also host holiday clubs.

Some of these include:

Garstang Free Methodist Church, Windsor Road, Garstang

August 13 to 17, 10am until noon

FREE

Also check out: https://www.facebook.com/prestonschoolsout/