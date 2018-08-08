Summer childcare challenge: childcare provision for children with additional needs

The summer holidays can be a nightmare for navigating childcare, especially if children have complex needs.

Lancashire County Council has compiled a list of places for Lancashire Break Time which offer some provision for children with disabilities.

The criteria to qualify for Lancashire Break Time short breaks is to be the unpaid primary carer of a child or young person with special educational needs and/or disabilities, aged 4 to 18 years and living in Lancashire (excluding Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool).

The child or young person will find it difficult to access universal services due to sensory issues, learning difficulties, physical mobility problems, etc. They will not be in receipt of an assessed social care outreach package; those with a higher level of need will receive services through their package of care.

Summer holiday provision 2018

Burnley

Action ASD

Primary, secondary

01282 415 455

Barnardo's

Primary, secondary

01772 629 470

Burnley Play Association

Primary, secondary

01282 416194

Holly Grove School

Primary

01282 682 278

Or 07903 978 601

Ridgewood Community High School

Secondary

01282 682 316

Chorley

Barnardo's

Primary, secondary

01772 629 470

Chorley Borough Council

Primary, secondary

01257 515 151

Fylde

Pear Tree Holiday Club

Primary, secondary

01772 683 609

STARS

Primary, secondary

01253 348 691

Hyndburn

Adventure Hyndburn

Primary

01254 387 757

Broadfield Specialist School

Secondary

01254 381 782

My Life My Choice (Big Blue Door)

Primary, secondary

01254 278 378

White Ash School

Primary

01254 235 772

Lancaster

Morecambe Road School

Primary, secondary

01524 414 384

Or 07772 081 042

Piccadilly Gardens

Secondary

01524 847685

Unique Kidz

Primary, secondary

01524 831 132

Pendle

Barnardo's

Primary, secondary

01772 629 470

Pendle Community High School

Secondary

01282 682 262

Preston

Acorns Primary School

Primary

01772 792 681



Barnardo's

Primary, secondary

01772 629 470

Caritas Care

Secondary

01772 732 313

Play Inclusion Project

Primary, secondary

01253 899 883

Sir Tom Finney Community High School

Secondary

01772 795 749

Ribble Valley

Hillside Specialist School and College

Primary, secondary

01772 782 205

Rossendale

Civic Arts Centre and Theatre

Primary, secondary

01254 398 319

Tor View

Primary, secondary

01706 214 640

South Ribble

Barnardo's

Primary, secondary

01772 629470

Moor Hey School

Primary, secondary

01772 336976

West Lancashire

Barnardo's

Primary, secondary

01772 629 470

Elm Tree Community Primary School

Primary

01695 50 924

West Lancashire Community High School

Secondary

01695 721 487

Wyre

Play Inclusion Project

Primary, secondary

01253 899 883

STARS

Primary, secondary

01253 348 691

There is a minimum charge of £1 per hour for the activities.

For information on the activities, contact the provider direct.