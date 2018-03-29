Summer bus returns to link Lancaster to Yorkshire Dales

Bus campaigners at the Lancaster District Bus Users’ Group are welcoming the extended “Dales Bus” services that link Morecambe, Lancaster and Kirkby Lonsdale with the Yorkshire Dales.

This year sees a significant expansion in the Dales Bus service with the Malham Tarn Shuttle 881 operating every Sunday and Bank Holiday from April 1 until October 21.

It will pick up from Morecambe Bus Station at 8.25am, Lancaster Bus Station at 8.50am and Kirkby Lonsdale (Market Square) at 9.30am for Ingleton, Clapham (for access to Ingleborough), Austwick and Settle before crossing over some of the most spectacular limestone countryside in England past Malham Tarn National Nature Reserve before descending to the village of Malham, terminating at the Yorkshire Dales National Park Centre.

Bus Group Chair, Jim Davies said: “Last year we worked closely with the Dales Bus organisers to promote the services into the Dales from Lancaster and we are pleased to see that this has paid off, with a longer operating season in 2018.

“Malham is great walking country and the timetable allows over five hours there to enjoy the area.

“Non-walkers will find attractions in towns such as Ingleton and Settle that can’t otherwise be reached by bus on Sundays.

“Explorer tickets and special Privilege Rovers make travel affordable.”

The Northern Dalesman services from Lancaster to Wensleydale and Swaledale and the Bowland Explorer bus service will both commence at Spring Bank Holiday weekend on May 27 following new rail timetable changes.

Full details of all Dales Bus services for 2018 are now on the Dales Bus web site at www.dalesbus.org.