Success at the double for popular Morecambe venues

Two Morecambe venues are on the up as part of the ‘Morecambe renaissance’.

Aspect Bistro has just won its third national award while The Palatine is due to undergo a refurbishment following its recent boom in trade.

The Palatine in Morecambe.

Phil Simpson from Lancaster Brewery, which owns The Palatine, said licensee and tenancy holder Bru Wood has revolutionised the pub since taking over in 2017.

“The Palatine has shifted from being a cask ale focused, mini-gastro pub to an eclectic, buzzy music-led venue,” Mr Simpson said. “The pub has never been busier; however, the footfall has meant it’s slightly fraying at the edges so we’ll be carrying out some major renovations early in January to revitalise the bar area, first floor and stairwell.

“The 2019 version of The Palatine will be in keeping with the general air of positivity currently surrounding Morecambe with the revitalising affect of the Bay Gateway, the allure of the Eden Project and the investment being ploughed by many local bar and restaurant owners becoming visible to all.

“The “Morecambe Renaissance” is very much in full swing.”

Meanwhile, Aspect Bistro, based at the Lothersdale Hotel, is celebrating its record-breaking third national award.

Husband and wife team Paul Bury and Judy Edmondson, along with their team, scooped the North West Bistro 2018 and also the national title at the recent Food Awards England.

Paul said: “It was just incredible to win both titles again.

“Our diners are the most important thing, so knowing they voted directly for us really does mean the world to us.”