Student’s football club walk in memory of grandad

A student is aiming to walk between 14 football grounds in the north west in aid of prostate cancer.

Tom Martin, 17, will walk from Morecambe FC’s ground the Globe Arena and Oldham Athletic’s ground Boundary Park to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The walk follows in the footsteps of football pundit Jeff Stelling, who has previously walked between football grounds the length of the country to support the prostate cancer charity.

Sixth form student Tom, who lives in Manchester but whose stepdad Dave Askew is originally from Morecambe, sets off from the Globe on July 2 and aims to land at his late grandfather’s home town club Oldham Athletic’s ground four days later.

Along the way he will take in Fleetwood Town, Blackpool, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Accrington Stanley, Burnley, Rochdale, Bury, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Manchester City fan Tom said: “I am very passionate about this charity and the reason I am doing this is for my grandfather who was taken by Prostate cancer.

“I have supported the charity for a while but I wanted to make a big statement and raise as much as possible for them.”

You can sponsor Tom by going online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomsmarchformen