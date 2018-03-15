Strong start to 2018 for Lancaster’s CityBlock

CityBlock, a leading provider in the development and management of high quality student accommodation across the UK, has reported a strong start to 2018, after receiving accreditation across all of its properties and making a key business hire.

CityBlock’s purpose-built student accommodation developments in Lancaster, Reading and Durham underwent ANUK assessment – the industry developed code of standards for student accommodation – in late 2017.

With positive feedback across all developments, CityBlock’s Penny Street development in Lancaster passed the assessment with no action points identified, with the team credited on the positive impact it has on students.

This comes following the key appointment of Dan Tomkins at the beginning of the year, who has taken up the position of head of finance.

Dan spent 14 years at KPMG as senior audit manager and four years at The Westmorland Group, which owns Tebay and Gloucester services, before joining CityBlock.

As CityBlock looks to expand its property portfolio across the country, branching into the residential market, the new position was created to ensure all commercial decisions have the guidance of a senior financial advisor.

Dan has been brought on board to assist the management team on financing options for current and future developments, and will oversee all elements of finance processes, ensuring systems are as streamlined and efficient as possible, integrating this with wider business procedures.

Alison Bargh, operations director at CityBlock, said: “It’s been a strong start to the year for CityBlock, with our successful ANUK accreditation teamed with the appointment of Dan into a key strategic position.

“We have a proven track record of providing top quality purpose-built student accommodation and our recent ANUK accreditation is a testament to that.

“All of our accommodation is designed with student mental health and wellbeing in mind, with our residents at the heart of everything we do.

“Dan’s vast experience and knowledge of the corporate finance sector means he will be able to provide valuable insight into the financial side of property development, whilst the operations team ensure all properties continue to remain ANUK accredited.

“CityBlock has the best provisions and team in place to exceed the fantastic results generated in 2017, and we’re pleased to welcome Dan to be part of that.”