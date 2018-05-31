Strictly Come Dancing singer comes to Lancaster Grand

Lead vocalist on BBC TV’s Strictly Come Dancing, Lance Ellington, is coming to Lancaster to present an evening of classic hits from musical theatre.

Lance Ellington Sings Broadway sees the platinum award-winning singer and his all-star band revive show stoppers from Guys and Dolls, Aspects of Love, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, South Pacific, Anything Goes and many more hit musicals.

All the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing is promised – with Lance set to share some behind-the-scenes exclusives during the evening – as the TV star presents the very best of Broadway live on stage. Songs like Luck Be a Lady, Some Enchanted Evening, Love Changes Everything, The Impossible Dream, Somewhere and This is the Moment are among the musical standards set to feature.

Lance, son of famous band leader Ray Ellington, has held the coveted role of resident singer on hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing for more than 12 years. He promises that the night of non-stop hits will include “something for everyone”.

“Broadway shouts out great songs, great storytelling,” says Lance.

“There’s nothing better for a singer than to be able to combine great melodies and lyrics, to be able to tell a story with the song..For me the performance needs to be heartfelt. I’m looking forward to getting behind some of the biggest numbers.”

For tickets to see Lance Ellington at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on Thursday, June 21, call the box office on 01524 64695, or visit lancastergrand.co.uk.