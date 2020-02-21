Storm boards to go up along Morecambe prom today

Storm boards are to be put up along Morecambe promenade today ahead of a predicted stormy weekend.

Lancaster City Council will be deploying the storm boards along Morecambe prom as a precautionary measure in anticipation of expected high tides and strong winds over the weekend.

The aftermath of a storm surge on Morecambe prom.

Bespoke boards perfectly fit each of the pedestrian entrances to the promenade and prevent any water, sand and shingle from spilling over onto the road.

They were redesigned as part of the new £10.8m wave reflection wall, which reduces flood risk to 11,400 homes and 2,246 commercial properties.

High tide tomorrow, Saturday, is at 10.48am and is predicted to reach almost nine metres, and then 8.8m at 11.13pm.

On Sunday, high tide is expected to be even higher, reaching 9.19m at 11.23am and then almost nine metres again at 11.47pm.

The storm boards will remain in place until at least Monday.