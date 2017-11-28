Stones goal enough to earn Caton three points

In the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, Caton United picked up a much-needed three points with a 1-0 win at home to Trimpell and Bare Rangers.

At the start of the day Trimpell were next to bottom with Caton just one place above them.

Trimpell should have taken the lead in the 17th minute when a left-wing cross into the six-yard area evaded everyone, including two attackers on the far post.

Caton went straight down the other end and the first shot of any note came from Jordan Sparks, but his effort was easily gathered by the keeper.

Caton played well down the left hand side and in the 32nd minute an Alex Hartley shot crashed against the bar and away to safety.

Caton had another chance in the 39th minute when they were awarded a free kick 30 yards out in a central position but the defensive wall of Trimpell did its job well to deny Hartley again.

Two minutes later Caton thought they had scored when a brilliant right wing cross from Asa Stone found an unmarked Darren Briggs, whose powerful header was brilliantly saved by the keeper, turning the ball over the bar.

Caton should have scored two minutes later when the keeper went walkabout, leaving his goal wide open, but Hartley failed to take the chance as the ball got stuck under his feet which delayed his shot, and the ball was finally cleared by a defender on the line – his clearance hitting an upright before being cleared.

In the 51st minute another Hartley shot hit the bar as a 0-0 draw started to look like a likely outcome.

Antony Turner of Trimpell had one shot which just went over the bar and at the other end a last ditch tackle by Jamie McMeekin denied Stone as he was through on goal.

Caton finally made the breakthrough though – a Darren Briggs low cross from the left wing went low to the far post where a defender, attempting to clear, hit one of his teammates on the back, it rebounded and hit Stones on the knee and went into the net to give Caton a fortunate lead that they were able to hang on to.

Elsewhere, Boys’ Club suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat at the hands of Carnforth Rangers.

From the first whistle it was all Carnforth with Damien Murphy, Kyle Davies (2) Aaron Hoyle (3), Matthew Thompson and Will Fielding scoring the goals.

The young Carnforth side, going through a transitional period, are the new leaders of the division.