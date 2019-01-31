Step back in time at Betty’s

A new 1950s/60s themed salon in Morecambe market provides hair care with a vintage twist.

Betty’s salon in Festival Market, owned by Jo and Martin Lane, is already proving a success and with the themed decor, retro hairdryers, music, pictures and of course hairstyles, allows customers to step back in time and reminisce.

Betty's hair salon is dedicated to Jo's grandma Betty, who Jo used to practise doing hair on.

Jo Lane, a qualified hairdresser, said: “The name Betty’s came from when I was a little girl and I wanted to be a hairdresser so I played with my nana Betty’s hair. I put rollers in, perms, shampoo, set and colour and that inspired me to go and do hairdressing as a career. My nana Betty’s picture takes pride of place in the salon and she would have been ecstatic knowing we had our own salon.”

The salon has only been open since December but it is already proving popular.

Jo said: “We have a jukebox playing 50s music, pictures on the walls of popular people from the 50s and 60s, and things dotted around the salon for people to look at, bring back memories and talk about. We’ve had very good feedback so far.”

Jo’s husband Martin Lane, who is training to be a barber, said: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind and it was scary setting up a new salon but it’s just fallen into place.”

Jo said: “Hopefully we will play a vital role in the vintage weekend later in the year doing vintage hair styles.”

Call Betty’s on 07932 312653 or visit BettysFestivalMarket on Facebook.