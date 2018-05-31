A Splendid Day Out steampunk festival returns to Morecambe for its fifth successful year, from June 1 to June 3, bigger and better than before.

This year’s theme is Around The World In 80 Days, where everyone is invited on the journey Phileas Fogg took, as the promenade is transformed into the different countries he travelled through.

A Splendid Day Out.

There are acts based on the three continents of Europe, Asia and America, including the thrills of the wild west and a 21 Chinese troupe performing both the traditional lion dancing, and dragon dancing including a 20 ft dragon, martial arts, fire dancing and belly dancing.

This year there is a free live music stage where bands and performers will be playing on both Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

An addition to this years programme, is ‘The Arts Of Steam’ a new Arts Council and Morecambe BID sponsored “art and literary “event, bringing world renowned authors, designers and artists from the USA and Europe.

Meet the authors, book signings, talks, a Q &A session and workshops are all open to the public with free entry.

Local primary schools have been busy creatng their interpretation of “Steampunk art & creations” Which will all be on display in the Winter Gardens over the weekend, culminating in a presentation on the Sunday for the best entry.

Along with the steam traction engines, miniature steam railway, fairground, and Birds of Prey. The Platform will be housing some 50 artisan stall and incredibly talented designers.

Although the Masked Ball has sold out on the Saturday evening, tickets are still available for the Friday nights entertainment at The Alhambra, which includes talented comedian Andrew O’Neill, The Ladies of Burlesque and Buffo’s Wake.

For more information visit www.asplendiddayout.com.