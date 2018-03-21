Stand up comedy night at The Platform

Comedy

Fancy a night full of laughs? In what The Platform in Morecambe describes as a hilarious night of stand-up, Greg Cook will be headlining the comedy night at the venue this Saturday (March 24) at 8pm. Greg Cook’s deadpan

style and mastery of the spoken word led the head of

BBC Comedy to describe him as ‘Les Dawson for the 21st

century’. Rob Mitchell charms and engages audiences with

his wit and down-to-earth humour. Ben Lawes’ comedy is observational with a twist of sarcasm.

Tickets are £10 and the show is for 18 and over.

Call into the Morecambe Visitor Information Centre for tickets, open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 1.45pm), or call 01524 582803 for credit card bookings.