Stalybridge Celtic 1-2 Lancaster City

Lancaster City picked up three points away at Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday thanks to a brace from Charlie Bailey.

City opened the scoring after just eight minutes when David Norris brilliantly played in Bailey and he slotted the ball under the keeper and into the back of the net.

However, Stalybridge hit back on 12 minutes when Neil Kengni headed in from a cross at the back post despite some excellent defending initially by Paul Dugdale.

A period of more intense play from Stalybridge followed and Kengni again went close but his effort went wide of the far post.

In the 17th minute Celtic went close again when Liam Tongue’s header from a corner was straight at City keeper Jack Sims, and two minutes later, a low freekick was crossed in but Dent was only able to get a toe on the ball and it went out for a goal kick.

Lancaster gradually started to get a foothold in the game again but Stalybridge created the next big chance, Kengni was in the thick of it once more, this time he broke through on the left hand side and fired the ball across goal but nobody could get on the end of it.

The Dollies continued to counter attack and a long range effort from Simon Wills and a couple of blocked crosses showed signs of hope. Nine minutes before half time the home side almost took the lead when Glenn Steel headed onto his own bar making a great clearance from a dangerous cross and shouts for a Stalybridge penalty were waved away by the referee.

Lancaster pressed ahead again after a superb sliding tackle by Norris and a one-two between Bailey and Tom Kilifin resulted in Bailey bagging his second goal of the game, confidently finishing in the left hand corne to give his side the lead in the 42nd minute.

Stalybridge still had time to create one more great chance before the half time break, but Daniel Cockerline could only head wide from close range after a floated cross from the right hand side.

Stalybridge made a change at half time with Greg Wilkinson replacing Olly Marx, but it was Lancaster who started the second half the brighter when Kilifin controled brilliantly and fired a superb shot goalwards, only to be denied by the Stalybridge keeper.

The game then got a little lively after Dawson was booked and Wills took a nasty knock to the head.

More chances for both sides followed as Dawson volleyed a good effort over the bar in the 62nd minute and Celtic then went close when Tongue got his head on a cross from Kengni but his effort hit the top of the crossbar.

Celtic thought they had the equaliser on the 80 minute mark but the tap-in was ruled offside before Ryan White worked a nice chance after Bailey brought him into play but his shot was too close to the Stalybridge keeper.

Familiar drones were heard from the Lancaster fans as the board went up indicating that there would be an additional five minutes, but City were able to hang on for a much-needed three points.