Stage secrets event at The Dukes

There’s a chance to meet the Peter Pan cast and even a crocodile at The Dukes’ latest Secrets of the Stage event.

Secrets of the Stage is an initiative by the Lancaster theatre which aims to give the audience a chance to peek behind the scenes of one of its homegrown shows.

Peter Pan is currently delighting audiences and critics alike and anyone attending Secrets of the Stage on December 15 can quiz Assistant Director Jameela Khan, the entire cast and Assistant Stage Manager, Louise Manifold about it.

And the crocodile has even promised to make an appearance!

Secrets of the Stage is an opportunity to ask any questions about how the show is made. It begins at 4.30pm, lasts about an hour and tickets cost £5.

Peter Pan, which will be performed in The Round at The Dukes until January 5, is a magical story packed full of fairy dust, flight and catchy songs.

The story begins on Christmas Eve when Peter Pan and Tink take Wendy Darling on the adventure of a lifetime, meeting the mischievous Lost Boys and the terrifying pirate Captain Hook along the way.

To book tickets for Secrets of the Stage and Peter Pan, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.