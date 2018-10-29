St John’s Hospice in Lancaster appeals for trustees

St John’s Hospice in Lancaster is holding an informal evening this week showcasing what it means to be a trustee for the charity.

The evening is aimed at anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a trustee – with a chance to meet the hospice team, existing trustees and see the hospice facilities.

Trustees are vitally important to the work of St John’s. Their knowledge and expertise in a wide range of areas, from finance to retail, not only saves the hospice many thousands of pounds each year, but also ensures it runs efficiently and successfully.

Often inspired by personal experiences, trustee roles are entirely voluntary with many coming from the local community. They meet four times a year as a group as well as joining in smaller meetings with hospice management.

Sue McGraw, Chief Executive at St John’s Hospice, said: “Not many people realise how large an area St John’s covers.

“From Garstang to Grasmere as well as out to parts of North Yorkshire, there are local communities full of knowledgeable, vibrant people whose skills could be invaluable to the work of the hospice.”

The Trustee Open Night takes place at the hospice on Wednesday October 31 from 6.30-8.30pm with complimentary cheese and wine. The hospice is currently looking for trustees with finance and retail experience.

To find out more about the work of Hospice trustees, visit https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/trustees-volunteers/.