Spooky events on offer in Lancaster for Halloween

Lancaster will host an array of ghostly happenings around Halloween.

Aptly entitled ‘Frankenreads’, a Lancaster University campus event, on October 31, will feature an all-day live reading of Mary Shelley’s famous gothic novel ‘Frankenstein’.

As part of an international ‘Frankenreads’ initiative to mark the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’, participants will read the novel aloud from 9am to 8pm. There is an open invitation to join in the event, dress up, bring Frankenstein-related bakes and cakes, and be prepared to read and listen. For details email: s.ruston@lancaster.ac.uk

Various suitably themed films are also being shown in a Frankenstein film series.

Gothic writing expert Dr Catherine Spooner from the university’s English and Creative Writing Department introduced Ken Russell’s 1986 film ‘Gothic’ on Tuesday at The Duke’s.

‘Frankenweenie’ was shown last night and will be shown again tonight at The Duke’s Theatre.

Professor Sharon Ruston (international Frankenstein expert also from the English and Creative Writing Department) introduces ‘The Curse of Frankenstein’ at The Duke’s on November 8.

And on Thursday, November 15 at 6pm (with an additional screening at 8.30pm) Professor of Literature and Media Kamilla Elliott will introduce the film ‘Young Frankenstein’ at Lancaster Castle.

Prof Ruston said: “Mary Shelley’s novel talks to us now with its concern about one scientist’s ethical responsibility and this series of events is designed to make the novel accessible to a general audience.”