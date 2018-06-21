Soul Train festival comes to Morecambe

Soultrain 2018, four days and 35 hours of solid soul music heads to The Midland Hotel in Morecambe this week.

Thursday (June 21) is the VIP launch party , free entry, at the Rotunda bar between 7pm and midnight. On Friday Angelo Starr and The Edwin Starr band will be performing in the Eric Gill Suite between 7pm and 1am. Soul Party is on Saturday with Natasha Bates, Neon Cactus, Soul Train DJ team, and guests, from 7pm until 1am. Sunday is chilled down soul vibes in the Rotunda bar from 1pm until 6pm, free entry. Tickets for Friday and Saturday priced £20 are required in advance from the events team.

For more information and tickets call The Midland on 01524 424000 or visit englishlakes.co.uk/the-midland/events.