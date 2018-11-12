SLIDESHOW: Services held to mark end of World War One Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Services in Lancaster and Morecambe marked 100 years since the end of World War One on Sunday. Commemorations began with a sombre rendition of Battle’s O’er by lone pipers at Lancaster Castle and the war memorial in Morecambe at 6am, followed by traditional Remembrance Sunday services. The Lancaster Remembrace Day service, commemorating 100-years since the end of WW1, held at the Garden of Remembrance, Lancaster Town Hall. Two people from Lancaster dead and five arrested following M6 smash