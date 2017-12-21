Sky’s the limit for 25-year-old Airbus pilot

A Carnforth man has become one of the youngest pilots ever to fly the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

Aged just 25, Alex Warburton is flying high with a new post at United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline Emirates, where he’ll soon be piloting the huge A380 Airbus.

Alex in the cockpit of an A320 airbus

Alex, who will be responsible for the safe take-off, flight, and landing of up to 525 people on the double decker aeroplane, said flying the Airbus is a “pilot’s dream”.

Alex, from Tarnbrook Close, Crag Bank, attended Queen Elizabeth School in Kirkby Lonsdale and dreamt of being a pilot aged just 12.

He joined 345 Air Training Corps in Dallas Road, Lancaster where he was able to participate in flying and gliding opportunities as well as complete his Duke of Edinburgh awards.

At 14 he started taking flying lessons from Blackpool Airport paid for by earning money writing websites and with help from his family.

He then attended the prestigious CTC Aviation Academy in Southampton aged 18, followed a year in New Zealand, passing the rigorous ground and air examinations.

He graduated as a pilot at the age of just 21, the youngest age possible.

After graduating, Alex took a First Officer Pilot position with Easyjet, and flew the Airbus A320 around Europe and the North African Coast until August this year when he moved to Dubai to take up his position with Emirates.

He is now looking forward to his family flying out to Dubai on the A380.

He said: “Life in Dubai is amazing, very social and outdoors.

“With my career I’m travelling the world experiencing a huge variety of cultures and nationalities and the weather is definitely better!

“Working for such a prestigious airline as Emirates and flying the A380 is a pilots dream.

“I’m really looking forward to my family coming out soon and may book a little sky diving and sand dune racing for them!

“I’m sure my brothers Ben and Toby would like that!”

His mum Cathy Allot said: “We are so proud of what Alex has achieved at such a young age.

“We have watched and supported his journey and it is amazing to see the man he has become and the life he has.

“It’s a huge financial commitment as a family but we all pulled together to give him the opportunity and now he’s living his dream life.

“We can’t wait to visit.”