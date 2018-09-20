Sixteen hours of heavy rain predicted for Lancaster and Morecambe

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning for heavy rain in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

Bad weather is due to descend on the distric from 2pm today, Thursday, September 20, and is expected to persist until early Friday morning, when strong winds and lighter rain are likely to move in.

Winds up to 56mph are expected in coastal areas on Friday, September 21, while winds up to 50mph have been forecast for Lancaster.

The Met Office have warned that spray and flooding on roads will probably making journey times longer, and bus and train services are likely to be affected with journey times taking longer.

Currently, thunder and lightning is being predicted for Sunday, September 23.